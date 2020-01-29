Honda drives in BSVI-compliant Amaze at ₹6.09 lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday rolled out BSVI compliant version of its entry-level compact sedan Amaze priced between ₹6.09 lakh and ₹9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 1.2 litre petrol variants of the model are priced between ₹6.09 lakh and ₹8.75 lakh, while the 1.5 litre diesel trims are tagged between ₹7.55 lakh and ₹9.95 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

“Honda is committed to bring its latest and advanced environment friendly technologies to the Indian market and we have introduced BSVI version of our largest-selling model Honda Amaze,” HCIL Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The sedan will be the company’s first BSVI diesel model in India, he added.

Honda has applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines, Mr. Goel said.

The petrol trims come with BSVI compliant 1.2 litre petrol engine mated with both manual and continuously variable transmissions (CVTs).

The petrol manual trims come with a fuel efficiency of 18.6 km per litre while the CVT variants come with 18.3 km per litre fuel efficiency, HCIL said.

The manual diesel trims are tuned to deliver fuel efficiency of 24.7 km per litre while the CVT variants come with a fuel economy of 21 km per litre, it added.

“From now, we will progressively shift towards BSVI changeover for all our model range by end of this fiscal,” Mr. Goel said when asked about company’s plans to transition its portfolio to comply with stricter emission norms.

He said that the company has already finished despatches of BSIV models by December-end and all the stock in the pipeline, including in the network, is expected to get over by the end of this month.

“There could be few units here and there but it is going to be miniscule,” he said.

Mr. Goel said the company decided to cut production of BSVI models in September last year when the market was reeling under severe slowdown.

“We decided at a time when the market was in a free fall in September to take this hit in terms of reduction in production and supplies to de-risk the business for ourselves as well as our network to avoid the risk of extremely high discounting and also the risk of leftover stock if any,” he noted.

Goel said the initiative to reduce BSIV production has impacted the company in terms of reduced sales volume in the near future.

“It (production cut) has not come without cost. Because of this our January and February numbers will be significantly lower as compared with last year,” he said.

The company will take another couple of months to start ramping up production, Mr. Goel said.

“In the next fiscal, our intent is to grow as compared to whatever we do this year,” he noted.