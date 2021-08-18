Honda confirms India specific SUV, plans mass model hybrid

NEW DELHI

‘Sedans on decline, sport utility vehicle segment growing’

Honda Cars is developing a ‘brand new’ sport utility vehicle (SUV) for the Indian market and planning a mass market hybrid vehicle next year, said Gaku Nakanishi, president and CEO, Honda Cars India.

“Last time we had shared that Honda was keenly studying the SUV segment in India,” Mr. Nakanishi told The Hindu. “Now, I can confirm that the brand new India focused SUV is under development,” he added, declining to divulge further details.

However, a source said the new model was likely to be available in the Indian market in 2023.

The company on Wednesday unveiled the New Amaze at prices starting from ₹6.32 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹8.66 lakh for diesel. In addition to Amaze, the company currently sells models like City, Jazz and WR-V in the Indian market, and till now has been unable to make a mark in the SUV market — one of the fastest growing vehicle segments in the country.

Replying to a query on the delayed timeline for the new SUV, Rajesh Goel, senior VP & director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, “We are here for the long run. Late is in today’s timeline. If we look at say two years down the road, we are competing at the market at that point in time, and model changes will keep happening...car business is a long lead time business.”

Mr. Nakanishi said that Honda Cars India was looking to start its electrification journey with a “mass model hybrid” which they intended to unveil next year.

Given that this was better than IC engines in terms of fuel efficiency and CO2 ratings, the government support would “definitely be helpful both to environment and the demand”.

The company, which had closed its plant in Greater Noida to move all manufacturing operations to the Tapukara plant, expects utilisation levels to improve to 70% this year, as against 30% last year. The capacity of the Tapukara plant is about 1.8 lakh units.

Talking about Amaze, Mr. Goel said Amaze was the largest volume contributor for the company and 68% of the model’s sales came from tier 2 and 3 cities. “Nearly 40% of Amaze sales come from first-time young buyers and 20% are CVTs, which for this price segment of car is, I think, very significant,” he said.

Asked about the decline in the sedan segment, he said it was a fact that the sedan segment was overall on the decline and the SUV segment was growing.

However, since the market would keep growing, a couple of years down the line the absolute numbers for sedans would be more than now, he said.

“One trend which is clear is that every time a new model is launched, it helps to pump the segment and we hope with the excitement that this facelift generates it will help to arrest the trend which is looking downwards,” he added.

On the demand for the upcoming festive season, Mr. Goel said the Indian car market recovered far more sharply than the industry expected after the first two waves of the pandemic, and the company was hopeful that this momentum would continue into the festival season.

Mr. Nakanishi added that currently the semi-conductor shortage was not an issue for the company. “However, raw material prices are surely impacting us. We make efforts to absorb it. But this time the impact was above our forecast so it’s a very tough decision but we decided to increase the price,” he said.

He added that while the industry was always working on how to provide the best quality vehicle with affordable price to satisfy the customer requirement, government support was very helpful.

“For example, they are offering EV benefits on GST, etc. We try our best but at the same time we need some help from the government side...at this moment it’s very helpful to ignite the fire on the customer’s buying motivation after a big decrease in market,” he said, adding that the company had been engaged in seeking incentive for hybrid vehicles, but was yet to receive any ‘good news’ on that front.