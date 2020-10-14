Business

Honda Cars unveils special edition of compact sedan Amaze

Honda Cars India unveiled the ‘special edition’ of its compact sedan Amaze in the price range of ₹7 lakh to ₹9.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will come in petrol and diesel variants. “We are extremely delighted to offer the Special Edition of Amaze ahead of festive season. The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price,” said Rajesh Goel, senior V-P and director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India.

