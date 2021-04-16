Honda Cars to recall 77,954 vehicles to fix faulty fuel pump

Honda Cars India on Friday announced a recall of 77,954 units of its various models, including Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz, Civic, BR-V and CRV, to replace a faulty fuel pump. This will largely impact cars manufactured in 2019.

The company had recalled about 65,651 vehicles in June last year for the same issue.

“Honda Cars India Ltd. today announced that it has expanded its campaign to voluntarily replace fuel pump in 77,954 units of its select models in India. The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting,” the company said in a statement.

The latest recall will impact 36,086 units of Amaze, 7,871 units of WR-V and 6,235 units of Jazz — all manufactured between January-August 2019; 20,248 units of fourth Gen City and 5,170 units of Civic — manufactured between January-September 2019; 1,737 units of BR-V manufactured between January-October 2019 and 607 units of CRV manufactured between January 2019-September 2020.

“The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from April 17 and the owners are being contacted individually,” the company said.

It added that as the dealer facilities are currently functioning with limited staff to ensure strict implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers are advised to visit the dealer with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience.