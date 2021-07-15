‘Home sales rose 67% in H1, COVID-19 slows pace’

HYDERABAD

15 July 2021 23:01 IST

Affordable housing slips: Knight Frank

New home sales in eight top markets across India increased 67% to 99,416 units during January-June, even as the pandemic’s second wave impacted the momentum that had begun in the second half of 2020, property consultancy Knight Frank India said in its latest report.

Launches at 103,238 units in the first half (H1) of 2021 were 71% higher year-on-year, with a majority of the projects sales happening in the January-March quarter. The second wave’s impact was evident on a sequential basis with sales and new launches declining 62% and 43% in April-June quarter.

Mumbai and Pune together accounted for more than 45% of the total sales in H1 2021 besides also leading in terms of new launches, primarily on the back of a limited-period stamp duty cut the Maharashtra government had offered.

Segment wise, affordable housing or residential properties below ₹50 lakh felt the heat of the pandemic with their share in total sales declining by about 500 basis points. The report, ‘India Real Estate — Residential, January-June 2021’, said the declining proportion of affordable homes is directly related to the challenges thrown up by the pandemic which reduced the economic confidence of homebuyers in that category due to the threat of job loss, lower income, CPI inching up and other challenges. National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, besides Mumbai and Pune, were the eight markets the report tracked.

The share of housing units priced ₹50 lakh-₹1 crore, however, improved by about 400 basis points (bps) to 39%. Unsold inventory in H1 2021 declined by 1% from a year earlier, while prices remained mostly contained with a reduction of 1% to 2%, the report said.

Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said while the second wave impeded momentum that got carried over from Q2 2020 into Q1 2021, it should be seen as more of a speed-bump. The limited-period stamp duty cut which spurred home sales in Mumbai and Pune adequately demonstrated the need for policy-level intervention to revive the residential market.