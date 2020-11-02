Home healthcare to grow at CAGR of 15-19%, touch $11-13 bn by ‘25: Redseer

Bengaluru

02 November 2020 21:46 IST

The home healthcare sector is expected to continue growing about 15-19% a year to touch $11-13 billion by 2025, from $5.4 billion currently, as per a Redseer Consulting study released on Monday.

Consumer pain points with hospital services in India like access and availability, risk of getting infected, increasing costs in addition to the hassle of repeat hospital visits, lack of personal care and high hospitalisation costs are the major factors that consumers are looking at home healthcare as the emerging solution, the study found.

Home healthcare solutions can be up to 40% cheaper compared to hospitals as they utilise the available capacity in patient homes. A hospital like ICU setting at home costs just around $107 to $143 per day (₹8,000 to ₹11,000).

It further said, home healthcare can reduce unnecessary hospital visits by up to 65% and reduce the overall operational costs of hospitals by 20%. Additionally, it has also been seen that patients have a faster recovery cycle.

“Even hospitals are willing to partner home care providers or launch their own services, to ensure in-patients are made available for more critical needs. In addition, insurance coverage of home healthcare (which also saw a positive push during COVID-19 with IRDAI’s regulation on mandatory coverage of COVID-19 home treatment) is likely to play a pivotal role in adoption of this segment in India,” said Kushal Bhatnagar, engagement manager at Redseer Consulting firm.

Driven by the increase in reach across consumers, the organized home healthcare segment is likely to reach about $300 million spend by FY 25, growing at about 40% plus CAGR. HCAH (HealthCare At Home), Portea, Nightingales, Care24, Apollo Homecare are some of the leading organised home healthcare providers in India.

As per RedSeer’s estimates, organised home healthcare providers are likely to serve about 400-500,000 patients by FY25, up from about 1,00,000 patients being served today.