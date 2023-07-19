Holiday loans see rise in non-metro cities: survey

July 19, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

More Indians, especially from non-metro cities, are now availing personal loans to meet vacation-related expenses, according to the findings of a survey conducted by Paisabazaar.

While personal loans are traditionally availed for need-based expenses such as medical emergency, higher education of children and home renovation, now, taking a personal loan for travel has emerged as a rising trend among the youth, as per the findings.

Paisabazaar said it’s team, which surveyed and spoke to more than 4,000 respondents from 105 cities and towns who took a personal loan from its platform in the last six months (January to June), found there had been Increase in demand for holiday loans in Q1 FY24.

As much as 21% consumers took a personal loan for vacation in the last six months (January -June) and almost 50% of the consumers who took a personal loan for travel in the last six months, availed it in either January or June.

As per the survey findings, among the respondents who took a personal loan for vacation, 81% were for a domestic vacation.

As much as 68% of respondents, who took personal loan for travel in the last six months, came from Non-Metros (Outside NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune).

Dubai and Goa were the most popular destinations among the respondents who said they financed their vacation through a personal loan. 28% of the respondents who took a personal loan for a vacation abroad said they travelled to Dubai, this was followed by Thailand (15%) and Europe (10%).

Among the respondents who took holiday loans for domestic travel, 23% chose Goa as their preferred holiday destination. After Goa, the most popular destinations were Himachal Pradesh (10%), Uttarakhand (9%), and Kashmir (9%).

“Over the years, we have seen consumers getting more confident and comfortable in accessing credit for varied needs and aspirations, including travel and vacation,” Naveen Kukreja, Co-Founder & CEO, Paisabazaar.

“This augurs well for the overall ecosystem and would be a strong enabler towards the country’s inclusiveness agenda. With increasing demand from varied consumers segments, the onus is really on the industry to help ease access and ensure supply of credit.”