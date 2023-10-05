‘HNIs fuelling demand for imported luxury furniture’

October 05, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MUMBAI

The demand for imported luxury furniture is on the rise from High Net worth Individuals (HNIs), said Aruna Tara, the promoter of International Furniture Brands, which has been catering to the requirement of rich families and corporate houses for around two decades in Mumbai.

“The demand for transitional furniture [different from contemporary and traditional furniture] is very high from HNIs and top professionals. Over 50% of the furniture I had sourced to start my new venture has been sold out and now I am headed to the U.S. to procure more,” said Ms. Tara at the unveiling of her new store Curato by Aruna Tara.

Located at Worli in Mumbai, the 4,500 sq. ft. facility houses some of the world’s finest transitional collection of furniture and furnishings. The collection includes 950 pieces of furniture, home decor and collectibles from the U.S., she said.

On her preference for American furniture she said, “See the vast size of that country and the availability of quality wood. The U.S. has also attracted best designers from around the world. The U.S. always designs in right proportions and height while paying special attention to luxury and comfort. And a segment of Indians like it.”