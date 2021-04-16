HMSI’s new‘Overseas Business’ vertical to make India an export hub

NEW DELHI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it had established an ‘Overseas Business’ expansion vertical for spearheading the company’s efforts of making Indian an export hub.

“This major organisational restructuring within Honda 2Wheelers India will harness the strength of over 100 associates across different functions coming together with one aim — making Honda India the global hub for two-wheeler exports,” the company said in a statement.

The new vertical, located at the company’s facility at Manesar in Haryana, had integrated various functions such as sales, engineering, development, purchasing and quality under one roof to create a globally-optimal operating system, it said, adding, “The new overseas business vertical shall unlock new synergy by integrating Honda 2Wheeler India’s export-import sales function with quality, purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics.

“With an eye on the future, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda’s global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of ‘Make in India, for India & the World’ in the BS-VI era,” said Atsushi Ogata, MD, president and CEO, HMSI Pvt. Ltd.

“With this major organisational restructuring, the company is strengthening its business constitution and improving competitiveness to meet the high expectations from Global Honda”.

The company said backed by fast product portfolio expansion and additional overseas allocation by Honda Motor Co. (Japan), HMSI exports to 35 diverse markets across Europe, Central and Latin America, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan and SAARC nations.