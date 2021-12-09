HMD to export Nokia phones from India

‘Feature phones still have use cases’

HMD Global, which sells Nokia mobile phones, on Thursday said it would begin exporting ‘Made in India’ products as it looks to integrate ‘priority market’ India in its global supply chain.

“India is one of our top priority markets, not only from a consumer standpoint as it is the second-biggest smartphone market globally but also as a country… We we want to leverage India as a global supply chain hub,” HMD Global vice-president (India and MENA) Sanmeet Singh Kochhar.

Mr. Kochhar added that the company would start with exports for Nokia 105, which is the top selling feature phone in India as well as globally. These devices will be exported from the company’s partner factory in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, to the UAE.

“We believe that it’s not just a competition between companies but also countries, so it is important that we build an ecosystem in India and see how India can compete with the best in the world in terms of technology manufacturing,” he said.

He added that even though the feature phone market was declining, there were still strong use cases for these devices and the demand was driven by low entry cost, longer battery life, demand for second devices as well as people wanting ‘digital detox’. “Not just in India, feature phones are a big market globally… Asia Pacific, Africa, MENA and Latin America are important feature phones markets,” he said.