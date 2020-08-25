HMD Global unveils 4 new Nokia phones

NEW DELHI

With the festive season coming up, HMD Global, the maker of Nokia mobile phones, has announced four new devices priced between ₹1,999 and ₹15,499.

“Our aim is to bring great smartphone experiences to as many fans across the world as possible, at accessible price points,” said Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global.

“Our launches of Nokia C3, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 in India today are a testimony to this goal, ahead of the festive season,” he added. “There is a Nokia phone for everyone this festive season.”

While Nokia C3 and Nokia 5.3 are smartphones, the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 are feature phones. All phones support dual SIM.

Sanmeet Singh, vice-president, HMD Global, added that the Nokia C3 is ‘Made for India’ and for those who are ready to switch to a smartphone, whether for work, taking online classes, expanding business, or for entertainment any time, anywhere.

Two variants

Nokia C3 will be available in two RAM/ROM variants — 2GB/16GB for ₹7,499 and 3GB/32GB for ₹8,999, beginning September 17.

The Nokia 5.3 is priced at ₹13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and ₹15,999 for 6GB/64GB option.

Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 are priced at ₹2,299 and ₹1,999, respectively.