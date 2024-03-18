Hitachi Zosen’s India arm forays into waste management in Chennai

March 18, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Chennai

Japanese waste-to-energy major Hitachi Zosen’s Indian arm, city-based infrastructure player VishnuSurya Projects and Infra Ltd. (VSIL) and Mumbai-based AG Enviro Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd., announced their entry into waste management in Chennai.

“We are foraying into this area to address this critical challenge of waste management in Chennai. We will focus on developing and implementing sustainable solutions for waste management. It will be our first project,” said VSIL CEO Sanal Kumar during an interaction.

The consortium members will bid for the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) phase-1 plan for an integrated waste processing facility at an estimated value of ₹1,268 crore, with a 20-year operations and management tenure.

GCC plans to implement this project throughthe Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer model of Public-Private Partnership, with full funding from the private sector.

