Hitachi Payment Services unveils ‘India’s first ever’ UPI-ATM

September 05, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hitachi Payment Services, a payments and commerce solutions provider, has introduced ‘the country’s first-ever’ UPI-ATM as a White Label ATM (WLA) in association with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), offering secure, card-less cash withdrawals.

The UPI-only White Label ATM would significantly enhance customer security by eliminating the need for physical cards, the company said.

“The Hitachi Money Spot UPI ATM would provide customers a unified and secure user experience while offering them the convenience of card-less cash withdrawals. Furthermore, it will drive financial inclusion by facilitating easy access to banking services in areas where traditional banking infrastructure and card penetration is limited,” the company added.

Hitachi Payment Services is currently the only White Label ATM operator to offer cash deposit facility, according to the company. This service can be accessed at more than 3,000 ATM locations.

Sumil Vikamsey, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Cash Business, Hitachi Payment Services, said, “This novel offering empowers any bank customer to experience the convenience of QR-based UPI cash withdrawals.”

Mahesh Patel, Director – Products and Digital Transformation, Hitachi Payment Services, said “The Hitachi Money Spot UPI ATM is built on Android OS and brings in significant possibilities of transitioning from legacy architecture of transaction processing and ATM management to offering solutions in line with evolving technology. We believe the UPI ATM is a major milestone in the banking landscape.”

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in a statement said, “The launch of the ‘UPI ATM,’ will mark a significant milestone in banking services by seamlessly integrating the convenience and security of UPI into traditional ATMs. This innovative concept is designed to provide quick access to cash even in the remote areas of India without the need for a physical card. “