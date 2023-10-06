HamberMenu
Hitachi Energy’s e-bus pilot for Ashok Leyland to go live soon

October 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A pilot for charging an electric-bus battery in 20 seconds will go live at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) using flash charging technology, said Hitachi Energy India Managing Director N. Venu.

“It is a pilot being done with the help of Ashok Leyland Ltd., and IITM. By the time [20 seconds], the commuters board or alight the bus, the charging will be carried out in 20 seconds. The battery will get charged up to 25%,” he told the media during an interaction.

In 2020, HETS had entered into a MoU with ALL and IITM. As per the plan, ALL e-buses will be incorporated with Hitachi Energy power grid’s innovative flash-charging technology, while IITM will host the infrastructure required to operate the flash-charging system for the e-bus.

On Thursday, Hitachi Energy CEO Claudio Facchin announced the setting up of the largest global technology and innovation centre in Chennai.

According to him, the Centre brings under one roof diverse engineering and R&D capabilities Hitachi Energy had built over the years. It is equipped to execute over 1,000 projects a year across 40 countries. The competencies include engineering, project management and supply chain management.

