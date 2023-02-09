Hitachi Energy opens high-voltage direct current and power quality factory in Chennai

February 09, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hitachi Energy opened a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and power quality factory at Mahindra World City in a move aimed at supporting the country’s growing electricity demand.

“It is the latest HVDC factory built and the world’s second testing lab of power quality control solutions,” said Claudio Facchin, Global CEO.

“It will cater to the rising number of high-voltage transmission projects in India and export to support global HVDC installations,” he added.

According to Mr. Facchin, “the factory will serve the fast-growing Indian market as well as the global demand for clean energy solutions to integrate renewables at scale and at speed that it is needed.” Besides, it would also help the firm to maintain its global leadership position, he added.

N. Venu, MD & CEO, India & South Asia, said the new factory would manufacture advanced power electronics for HVDC Light, HVDC Classic and Statcom together with Mach control and protection system.

“Within the next few years, India foresees a significant number of HVDC projects to enable India’s net-zero vision. Building our new facility will help accelerate production and help our customers to advance a sustainable energy future for all. Currently, the factory will run in single shift,” he said.

Mr. Venu also said that Hitachi Energy had executed more than half the HVDC links in India, including the North-East Agra link as well as the 6,000-megawatt Raigarh-Pugalur link, transmitting power from Central India to consumers in the south, over a distance of 1,830 km.