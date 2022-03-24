Hisashi Takeuchi to take over as Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO from April 1

Current MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa, whose term ends on March 31, will continue as executive vice chairman and whole-time director till September 30

Hisashi Takeuchi will take over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki from April 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: NAVIN KUMAR

Current MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa, whose term ends on March 31, will continue as executive vice chairman and whole-time director till September 30

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said its board had appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from April 01, for a period of three years.

Current MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa, whose term will end on March 31, will continue as executive vice chairman and whole-time director till September 30. Mr. Ayukawa has held the post of Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since April 2013.

These appointments are subject to shareholders’ approval.

Mr. Takeuchi is a graduate from the Faculty of Economics, Yokohama National University, Japan, and joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986. He has experience in the international operations at SMC as well as in overseas markets, and has been on the board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) since April 2021.

“India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me,” said Mr. Ayukawa. “Mr. Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future. I wish him a successful journey ahead,” he added.

Mr. Takeuchi said: “Maruti Suzuki is a great organisation with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavour that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world with exciting cars that are good for them, the environment and society. We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and the economic growth of India.”