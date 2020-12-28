‘Hiring surge in telecom technology to continue’

Bengaluru

Infra, OEMs top recruiters: Teamlease

The year 2020 saw a 15% rise in demand for telecom technology talent, according to TeamLease.

This surge in hiring was driven largely by telecom infrastructure companies, mobile-enabled services and telecom OEMs, observed the staffing firm.

“In fact, with greater as well as widespread adoption of the Internet, demand for better telecom networks, and roll-out of 5G technology, the need for talent in the space is expected to grow even further in 2021,” it said.

“The sector is expected to see an 18-20% increase in demand for talent in 2021,'' said Gautam Vohra, V-P and business head, telecom and engineering staffing, TeamLease Digital. According to TeamLease, the government’s thrust on encouraging equipment manufacturing by offering sops such as the production-linked incentive scheme would also boost hiring. This would help provide job opportunities in areas of transmission equipment, wireless equipment, consumer premise equipment, IoT device and enterprise equipment manufacturing hubs.It can also lead to an increase in the number of R&D centre's and even semiconductors catchments. Some of the job profiles that are going to be sought after include RF engineers, Fibre Laying, Testers, Quality check engineers, and Field engineers.