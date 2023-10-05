HamberMenu
Hindustan Zinc ropes in GreenLine for deployment of LNG trucks for transportation

GreenLine said it would make an investment of ₹200 crore for this assignment

October 05, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Essar Group’s green mobility solutions firm GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd has bagged a contract from Hindustan Zinc Ltd for the deployment of GreenLine’s LNG-powered fleet for the latter’s supply chain and transportation operations. GreenLine said it would make an investment of ₹200 crore for this assignment.

Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said, “We have embedded sustainable practices in every aspect of our operations to create a greener future for all. Deployment of LNG vehicle align with our approved SBTi targets to reduce 50% of absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and further reduction of 25% of absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by FY2030 from the base year FY2020.” 

“By introducing LNG vehicles, we are not just showcasing our commitment towards decarbonising Indian mining but also paving the way for a transport revolution. This is yet another step towards our vision of net zero by 2050 or sooner, and we look forward to scaling this up in the coming months,” he added.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said, “Indian corporate leadership is committed to reducing their carbon footprint, and we are enabling their mission with our green logistics solutions. Clean, green mobility solutions will play a very important role in helping industries achieve their sustainability goals.” 

