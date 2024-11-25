 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Hindustan Unilever Limited Board approves demerger of Ice Cream business into an independent listed entity

HUL shareholders to receive shares in new ice cream business entity, subject to approvals, maximizing value for all

Published - November 25, 2024 11:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters. File

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Monday (November 25, 2024) said its board has approved the demerger of the ice cream business, which owns brands such as Kwality Wall's, Cornetto and Magnum, into an independent listed entity.

The existing shareholders of the FMCG major will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in HUL, according to a company statement.

However, the demerger process will be subject to the necessary approvals and procedures to be followed in accordance with the applicable laws, it added.

Earlier on October 23, HUL said it has gone for a valuation of the ice cream business, which contributes around 3 per cent of the topline, to have a fair idea.

It was trying to maximise value for all shareholders, based on the recommendations of the Independent Committee, the board will determine the mode of separation by the end of this year.

"The Board considered different modes of separation of the Ice Cream business and after due consideration, with a view to maximising value for all the shareholders, the Board has accorded in-principle approval to demerge the business," said HUL.

It has also authorised HUL’s management to undertake preparatory steps required for the demerger of the Ice Cream business.

The HUL board last month decided to demerge the ice cream business, based on the recommendation of the Independent Committee, which was formed by the FMCG major earlier in September this year.

The Independent Committee has said the Ice Cream business, has a different operating model including cold chain infrastructure, and a distinct channel landscape, which limits synergies with the rest business of the company.

Earlier this year, HUL's parent entity, Unilever PLC, had expressed its intention to separate its global ice cream business across jurisdictions.

For the financial year, which ended in March 2024, HUL's revenue from the sale of products was ₹59,579 crore.

Published - November 25, 2024 11:29 pm IST

Related Topics

merger, acquisition and takeover

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.