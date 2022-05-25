Hindujas to redevelop Indian heritage palace for over £700 million

Group set to announce two heritage properties for £700 mn to £1 bn each in London, India

After successfully redeveloping the iconic Old War Office (OWO) building in the United Kingdom, the Hinduja Group is in the process of undertaking similar projects in India and other parts of the world. Gopichand P. Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group told Business Line that two more heritage properties for £700 million to £1 billion each in London and India respectively would be announced over the next 2-3 months.

.”The first announcement that you will hear next week is from London,” Mr. Hinduja said. “It’s a very unique one. More unique than the one we’re working on (OWO). The property in India will take 2-3 months,” he added.

“Those are all historical properties, we don’t want to go into anything modern, we prefer historical and heritage. We want to leave a legacy behind. There is no project, which we are negotiating, that is less than 700 million to a billion pounds,” he added.

The Hinduja group has created a new business vertical to undertake similar development projects in different parts of the world. “We have the team, we have the experience, we know the processes and have the confidence of financial institutions to undertake such projects,” Mr. Hinduja said.

Eight years after acquiring the U.K.’s iconic OWO building, which was once occupied by the country’s war-time Prime Minister Winston Churchill, the Hinduja Group is set to unveil it this year around Diwali. The OWO has now been redeveloped into a 125-room luxury hotel and 85 branded residences.

Situated at one of London’s most historically important addresses, the Old War Office, originally completed in 1906 and designed by British architect William Young, is steeped in history. Formerly the site of the original Palace of Whitehall, home to Henry VIII and other monarchs, the building has witnessed world-shaping events while influential political and military leaders including Winston Churchill and David Lloyd George held office.