Hinduja Tech acquires U.K.-based Drive System Design

December 06, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

City-based Hinduja Group’s engineering services company Hinduja Tech has acquired U.K.-based Drive System Design (DSD) for an undisclosed sum.

DSD is an engineering consultancy known for developing innovative solutions for electrified propulsion systems. It has engineering centres in the U.K. and U.S.A. It currently provides premium engineering services to automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, defence and aviation industries from locations in the U.K., the U.S.A. and Asia.

The acquisition will enable Hinduja Tech to expand its eMobility services from development to production. DSD will continue as an independent entity within Hinduja Tech and the Hinduja Group, Hinduja Tech said in a statement.

“The acquisition of DSD is an important milestone in Hinduja Tech’s growth journey in the eMobility Industry,” said Kumar Prabhas, CEO, Hinduja Tech adding that since its inception, DSD has been focused on futuristic powertrain technology (ePT).

“Both of these markets (U.S. and U.K.) have high-end engineering talent and are leading the charge in the transition to electric mobility. As this demand increases, the combination of HT and DSD strengths will enable offering the best-in-class eMobility solutions for global markets,” he said.

Hinduja Tech has been rapidly expanding its position in the outsourced engineering services industry with over 70 clients globally and is aiming to accelerate its growth to meet the surging demand for electric mobility.

With the acquisition of DSD, Hinduja Tech will add cutting-edge design and testing labs, along with advanced engineering capabilities, in the U.K. and the U.S., it said.

