ADVERTISEMENT

Hinduja Tech acquires Tecosim group for enterprise value of €21 mn

Published - July 17, 2024 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hinduja Tech Ltd (HT) said it was acquiring Germany-based Tecosim Group through its wholly owned subsidiary HT GmbH for an enterprise value of €21 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

This strategic acquisition broadens Hinduja Tech’s presence in the European and international markets and solidifies its position as a leading provider of mobility engineering services worldwide, said the mobility-focused global engineering R&D services company in a statement.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic goal to become a global leader in mobility engineering services,” said Hinduja Tech CEO Kumar Prabhas.

The automotive engineering services company has presence in Germany, UK, India, Japan, Romania and USA. It posted revenue of €40 million in CY23 and has 650 employees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US