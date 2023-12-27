ADVERTISEMENT

Hinduja Renewables wins bid to set up 140 MW solar energy plant

December 27, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hinduja Renewables said it has won a bid to set up 140 MW solar power capacity in a tender issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) at a tariff rate of ₹2.64/kWh. This has a potential to increase to 280 MW as GUVNL may allow additional capacity 140 MW by exercising the Greenshoe option.

The award is part of the Solar Tender Phase -XXII issued by GUVNL for selection of solar power developers for setting up 500 MW Solar Power Projects anywhere in India. Hinduja Renewables was one of the 4 winning developers under this tender which saw a participation from leading independent power producers.

Sumit Pandey, CEO of Hinduja Renewables, said, “With this achievement, Hinduja Renewables will operate with a capacity of over 1.5 GW in the country in the coming few years. The company is well on its way to creating a multi-GW suite of power capacity.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US