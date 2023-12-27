Hinduja Renewables wins bid to set up 140 MW solar energy plant

December 27, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hinduja Renewables said it has won a bid to set up 140 MW solar power capacity in a tender issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) at a tariff rate of ₹2.64/kWh. This has a potential to increase to 280 MW as GUVNL may allow additional capacity 140 MW by exercising the Greenshoe option.

The award is part of the Solar Tender Phase -XXII issued by GUVNL for selection of solar power developers for setting up 500 MW Solar Power Projects anywhere in India. Hinduja Renewables was one of the 4 winning developers under this tender which saw a participation from leading independent power producers.

Sumit Pandey, CEO of Hinduja Renewables, said, “With this achievement, Hinduja Renewables will operate with a capacity of over 1.5 GW in the country in the coming few years. The company is well on its way to creating a multi-GW suite of power capacity.”