Hinduja Group hosts Deepavali reception in London

After a gap of three years, the Hinduja Group hosted their Deepavali reception in London on October 26, marking the family’s first in-person celebration since the start of the pandemic. Over 300 guests including peers, MPs, ambassadors, diplomats, business leaders and journalists were invited to Carlton House Terrace. Sir Clive Alderton, Principal Private Secretary to HM King Charles III delivered a special Deepavali message from the new monarch, highlighting his commitment to all faiths and communities.

Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman, Hinduja Group, along with his brothers Prakash and Ashok Hinduja, spoke on the significance of Deepavali and Goddess Lakshmi and the importance of giving. Members of the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties including the Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined in the festivities as well as 22 High Commissioners from 38 countries where the Group has a direct presence. Kamal Prakash Hinduja, and Harsha Ashok Hinduja, presented murtis of Goddess Lakshmi to the dignitaries.

Mr. Sadiq Khan and Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon spoke on diversity in the U.K. with a Christian monarch, a Hindu Prime Minister and a Muslim Mayor (for London). Mr. Khan said: “London is the greatest city in the world, and one of the reasons is the immense contribution made by the Londoners of the Hindu faith” Keeping in line with the tradition of Deepavali and the Hinduja Family ethos, the guests were served an eclectic menu of the choicest vegetarian Indian food.