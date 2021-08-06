Hindalco turns a profit of ₹2,787 cr., Novelis aids

MUMBAI

06 August 2021 22:54 IST

India business helps in turnaround

Hindalco Industries Ltd. reported a first-quarter consolidated net profit of ₹2,787 crore driven by strong performance at Novelis and India business, supported by favorable macros, strategic product mix and stability in operations.

The company had reported a loss of ₹709 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased by almost 64% to ₹41,358 crore.

Novelis reported an all-time high quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $555 million, up 119% YoY, as a result of upswing in demand for innovative and sustainable aluminium products and ‘an outstanding operational performance,’ the company said.

“This quarter we delivered record-breaking financial results despite the impact of the Covid second wave,” said Satish Pai, MD. “Our robust financial performance, accelerated pace of deleveraging and the increasing strength of our balance sheet has been recognised by the market and is reflected in credit rating upgrades for both Novelis and Hindalco.”

“The improvement is visible across all our business segments where we are seeing strong demand, plants running at capacity, and better margins. We have started FY22 on a strong pace and we are confident that our resilience against market swings will support us in continuing to deliver our best,” he added.