Hindalco Q3 net contracts 63% on elevated costs

February 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hindalco Industries Ltd. reported consolidated net profit for the third quarter contracted 63% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,362 crore, primarily on elevated input costs, unfavourable macros and inflationary impact.

Consolidated revenue rose 6% to ₹53,151 crore, driven by higher volumes and steady operational performance across India operations, the company said in a filing.

Copper Business and Aluminium Downstream business reported YoY growth in EBITDA of 40% and 24% respectively, driven by better pricing and recovery in domestic demand.

Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, said, “We are seeing core industries worldwide being buffeted by macro-economic and inflationary cost pressures, yet we delivered a strong operational performance with higher volumes across India business segments.”

“Though the India Aluminium upstream business EBITDA came under pressure from the surge in input costs and lower realisations, this was partially offset by higher volumes. The India Aluminium downstream business segment delivered a higher EBITDA YoY, due to higher volumes and better pricing,” he said.

“The Copper business registered a 40% growth in EBITDA driven by higher volumes and better realisations, supported by a robust domestic demand. Novelis witnessed unprecedented inflationary pressures, unfavourable foreign exchange rates and lower shipments; this was partially offset by higher pricing and a favourable product mix,” he added.

“Despite the hits of this quarter due to external factors, we believe the long-term story remains positive backed by our strong balance sheet and resilient business model,” he further said.