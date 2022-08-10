Hindalco Q1 net rises 48% to ₹4,119 crore

The company delivered a stronger first quarter in spite of rising input costs and inflationary pressures, says MD Satish Pai. | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

August 10, 2022 21:03 IST

Consolidated revenue rose 40% to ₹58,018 crore

Hindalco Industries Ltd. reported first quarter consolidated net profit grew 48% to a record ₹4,119 crore.

EBITDA grew 27% to ₹8,640 crore.

The results were driven by better macros, robust performance of aluminium downstream and copper businesses along with better operating efficiencies, the company said.

During the quarter, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹58,018 crore, up 40%.

“Our performance was backed by strong operational efficiencies and pre-emptive sourcing of critical raw material, thus ensuring stable operations and higher margins,” MD Satish Pai said.

The company delivered a stronger first quarter in spite of rising input costs and inflationary pressures, he added.

