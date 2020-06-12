Hindalco net declines 43%

Satish Pai

MUMBAI

12 June 2020 22:52 IST

Novelis’s refinancing cost of ₹568 crore drags profit

Hindalco Industries reported a 43% decline in its fourth quarter consolidated net profit to ₹668 crore on account of Novelis’s refinancing cost of ₹568 crore during the quarter.

The fall in profit was reported on a 13% decline in revenue to ₹29,318 crore.

Net profit for the quarter was higher by 9% from a year earlier, if the post tax impact of the refinancing cost was added back, as also the impact of the GAAP adjustments during the respective quarters.

The Aditya Birla Group’s metals flagship firm reported a 6% rise in EBITDA in the quarter to ₹4,173 crore, riding on 14% EBITDA margins compared with 12% last year.

Commenting on the results, Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco Industries said, “Our EBITDA margins were the best in the industry despite significant market uncertainty.

“Currently, around 80% of Hindalco’s consolidated FY20 EBITDA is LME-delinked, an affirmation of our diversified portfolio.” Hindalco’s wholly owned subsidiary Novelis Inc. completed the acquisition of Aleris on April 14, 2020.

As part of the deal, the company has started the divestment procedures for automotive assets in Lewisport in the U.S. and Duffel in Europe. “Volatile environments will continue to test the industry but our strategic focus on future proofing operations will raise our performance above the sector’s,” Mr. Pai added.

The company said that despite rising uncertainty on account of COVID-19, Novelis recorded its best-ever EBITDA, while the Indian aluminium business delivered EBITDA margins, for the quarter and full-year, which outperformed the industry.

The Hindalco board has recommended a dividend of ₹1 per share.

The company said that its four aluminium smelters and the Utkal alumina refinery in the country operated at near full capacity during the lockdown.