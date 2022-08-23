Hindalco earmarks about $8 bn in capex over 5 years

Novelis has found potential investment opportunities of $4.5 billion

PTI New Delhi
August 23, 2022 21:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar Mangalam Birla said 70% of the company’s consolidated cash flows will be allocated towards high-growth downstream segments , including EVs, mobility, batteries and consumer durables. | Photo Credit: Gayathri G 9430@Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

Hindalco Industries Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Tuesday said the company has earmarked a total capital expenditure of about $8 billion over the next five years in its arm Novelis and India.

Novelis has found potential investment opportunities of $4.5 billion. Mr. Birla was speaking at the Hindalco's AGM.

He said the company has identified potential investment opportunities of almost $3 billion in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Birla further said that 70% of the company's consolidated cash flows will be allocated towards high-growth downstream segments , including EVs, mobility, batteries and Consumer durables.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"On the back of solid financial performance and a strong balance sheet, your company is well-positioned to drive a new wave of transformational growth fuelled by organic expansion." The company plans to achieve a renewable capacity of 300 MW by FY'25, including 100 mw solar power capacity with hybrid storage.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app