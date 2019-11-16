Hind Rectifiers to focus on opportunities in metro rail

Hind Rectifiers Ltd., which manufactures a range of products for the Indian Railways and for industrial applications, is gearing up to develop new products and tap opportunities in emerging areas of metro rail and the overall mobility space, its CEO Suramya Nevatia said in an interview.

The company, which produces converters, control electronics, transformers, rectifiers, inverters and semi conductor devices, has lined up a new range of products through enhanced focus on Research & Development (R&D).

“Our main focus is Indian Railways. We want to develop technology which is more efficient, low cost and durable, which we can provide to Indian Railways. Through emphasis on R&D we want to be a technology company that does manufacturing,” he said.

“Emerging areas for us is electric locomotives; Indian Railways is planning to increase the number of units from 650 to around 1,000 every year.” Apart from this, they are planning to acquire about 4,000 more passenger coaches, which is a big opportunity, he said.

Besides, the firm is looking for large orders from the upcoming metro rail projects in the country. “The biggest opportunity for us is the Mumbai Metro. Apart from that, we are also looking at EMUs and mono rail,” Mr. Nevatia said. The company is also in the process of designing chargers for electric vehicles.