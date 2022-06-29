‘Hike in GST for pumpsets will affect farm sector’

‘Pumpset sector already facing a slowdown’

Hike in GST rates for pumpsets from 12% to 18%, as recommended by the GST Council, will hit the agriculture sector, said K.V. Karthik, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association.

The average minimum cost of an agriculture pumpset is ₹40,000, excluding GST. With the increase in GST from 12% to 18%, a farmer, who is the customer of the pumpset, would have to pay ₹2,400 more only towards GST.

With this hike, the difference in cost between a branded pumpset and a locally-assembled one would widen and farmers would prefer to go for alternatives that would cost lower, he said. The assembled pumpsets would not have energy efficiency rating and increase in use of such pumpsets wouldl indirectly result in electricity losses.

The steep hike in the cost of pumpsets would hit the agriculture sector. This would be a larger problem. The pumpset sector had been facing a slowdown for the last six months and the hike in GST rate would be an another blow to the industry, he added.