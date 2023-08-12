Higher sales in key markets boost Aurobindo Pharma Q1 net

August 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma reported consolidated net profit for the June quarter rose more than 9% to ₹569.7 crore, compared with ₹520.3 crore in the year earlier, on an almost 10% increase in revenue from operations to ₹6,850.5 crore (₹6,235.9 crore).

An increase in formulations sales in the key U.S. market by 11.2% to ₹3,304 crore; in Europe by 18.6% to ₹1,837 crore and Growth Markets by more than 12% to ₹486 crore helped boost the revenue growth even as ARV sales were almost 50% lower at ₹190 crore. Revenue from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) increased 14% to ₹1,033 crore.

The quarter was marked by strong top-line growth and margin expansion aided by improved performance across key markets, vice-chairman and managing director K. Nithyananda Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With our product pipeline continuing to advance and execution of growth drivers proceeding as planned, we are confident our fundamental strengths position us to create an upward trajectory,” he said in a release.

Total comprehensive income (net of tax), however, declined more than 22% to ₹539.3 crore (₹697.4 crore) primarily on account of exchange differences on translating the financial statements of foreign operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.