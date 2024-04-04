ADVERTISEMENT

High crude oil prices a cause for concern

April 04, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

If oil prices continue to stay higher for a month longer, oil marketing companies will take an appropriate decision.

Reuters

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas secretary Pankaj Jain | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Rising crude oil prices are a cause for concern for the world's third-largest importer of the commodity, Oil secretary Pankaj Jain said on April 3.

As a consuming nation, any increase in prices will cause concern and anxiety, Mr. Jain said at an industry event, referring to the “geopolitical premium” in crude prices.

If oil prices continue to stay higher for a month longer, oil marketing companies will take an appropriate decision, the Secretary said, when asked if there is a case for increasing retail fuel prices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US