H.I.G. Capital to acquire 75% stake in TAKE Solutions’ arm

CHENNAI

06 August 2021 21:34 IST

Miami-based H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm, as a strategic partner will be acquiring 75% stake in Navitas Life Science, the wholly owned subsidiary of TAKE Solutions, by investing Rs.766 crore.

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management. It has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion.

“Navitas has a valuation of $135,63 million, of which $101.63 million is invested by the strategic partner. There is no change in the current management team and HIG capital will support in accelerating our growth plan. We will get access to North America and Latin America markets, Srinivasan H.R., vice-chairman and managing director, told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

A definitive agreement to this effect was entered into between TAKE Solutions and the affiliate of H.I.G. Capital.

Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Navitas Life Sciences delivers full-service CRO and FSP expertise in data sciences and regulatory and safety solutions for large, blue-chip pharmaceutical and biotech clients across North America,

Asia Pacific, and Latin America.