Hexaware Technologies Q1 net up 26%

Hexaware Technologies, a Mumbai-based IT and business process management company, reported a 26% growth in net profit to ₹175 crore for the first quarter. However, the company has suspended the guidance provided earlier for FY20.
The profit was reported on a 22% growth in revenue to ₹1,541.8 crore during this period.
“As digital transformation becomes imperative in the current environment, I am confident that our strategic focus and robust execution capabilities will drive our growth going forward,” said Atul Nishar, chairman, Hexaware Technologies Limited. Operating margin contracted 180 basis points sequentially to 11.6% during the quarter.
