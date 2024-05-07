ADVERTISEMENT

Hexaware acquires Softcrylic

May 07, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hexaware Technologies, a provider of digital solutions, has announced the acquisition of Softcrylic, a data consulting firm headquartered in Minneapolis, for an unspecified amount to bolster its data and analytics capabilities to offer clients a comprehensive suite of services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The acquisition of Softcrylic aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming a dominant preferred partner for our clients’ needs around customer and marketing analytics,” said Girish Pai, Global Head – Data & AI at Hexaware.

“Softcrylic’s deep data capability combined with their marketing analytics expertise will enable us to help our clients unlock the power of their data and drive tangible business outcomes,” he added.

“Joining forces with Hexaware presents an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and accelerate our growth,” said John Flavin, CEO, Softcrylic. “We are confident that our combined expertise will create a powerhouse in the data consulting space,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US