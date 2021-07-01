Business

Hershey appoints Geetika Mehta as MD India

The Hershey Company, a global snacking company, has announced the appointment of Geetika Mehta, as Managing Director, India effective July 1.

She will be reporting into Herjit Bhalla, VP, India and AEMEA at The Hershey Company who was recently elevated to a global role. Mr. Bhalla reports directly to Rohit Grover, president, Hershey International.

With over 18 years of experience across commercial and consumer marketing, Ms. Mehta has held leadership roles in FMCG and food businesses for more than a decade, and has managed various categories, including soups, noodles, spice mixes amongst others.

She had also led the laundry detergents category for Unilever in markets such as South Asia, Thailand, Brazil and South Africa. Previously at Hindustan Unilever, she was general mManager, home and hygiene business.


