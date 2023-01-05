Hero Motors raises growth capital from GEF Capital

January 05, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hero Motors Ltd., the auto components company of the Hero Motors Company (HMC) Group, has raised an unspecified amount of growth equity capital from private equity firm GEF Capital Partners and its LPs for a minority stake, the company said in a statement. With a total investment of ₹1,500 crore over the course of the coming three years, Hero Motors aims to transform itself into a Global EV Solutions Company from India. The funds will be utilised to augment its growth and expansion, with a significant focus on serving top global OEMs in the EV sector, it said. The company also plans to set up additional technology centres for Research & Development, along with expanding its presence globally by opening new facilities to cater to its customers’ growing demands, it added. The planned capital expenditure over the next three years will be used to set up a forging facility for high-end cars and a disc brake manufacturing plant. HMC Group expects nearly 60% of its revenues to come from the EV parts venture in the mid-term. The turnover of HMC Group is expected to double from ₹5,500 crore in 3 years. Pankaj Munjal, Chairman of HMC, said, “This fundraise is testimony to the brilliant platform we have built over the last years having deep relationships with the OEMs from across the world.” GEF Capital’s Managing Partner Sridhar Narayan, said, “Hero Motors is the largest manufacturer of e-bike components in India and is actively transitioning its gears and transmission business towards electric vehicles by acquiring capabilities across product engineering and process engineering. We are excited to partner with Hero Motors in its next phase of organic and inorganic growth.”