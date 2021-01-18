Hero Motors acquires strategic stake in Hewland Engineering

Auto component maker Hero Motors Company said it has acquired a strategic stake in U.K.-based transmission design technology firm Hewland Engineering, for an undisclosed sum. The firm said the move would enable Hero Motors to create a competitive, single-source entity to make high-quality transmission products, particularly in the EV segment, for OEMs across North America, Europe and India.
“The acquisition made for an undisclosed sum will also enable Hewland to further strengthen its product and service portfolio – particularly in the area of transmissions for electrified passenger cars – and aggressively pursue opportunities among global OEMs and Tier One suppliers,” it added.
Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director at Hero Motors Company said this investment represents a significant strategic inflection point for the firm in the transmission product segment. “By combining Hewland’s comprehensive design and analysis capabilities with our ability to support high-volume manufacturing we are strongly positioned to offer full-stream transmission solutions to global OEMs and Tier One suppliers. We are continuing to invest in the UK, as it is a significant hub for our EV- and cycle-focused activities in particular, as well as for Hewland’s established motorsport customer base,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath