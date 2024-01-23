ADVERTISEMENT

Hero MotorCorp says EVs, global expansion is the future

January 23, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Jaipur

Lalatendu Mishra
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of scooters and motorcycles, has announced to focus on premiumization, to expand its base globally, introduce more models, as part of a vision for the next four decades.

The company, which turned 40 on Tuesday held its future strategy event, Hero World 2024 at its R&D hub - the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

At the event, the company announced its foray into the mid-weight upper premium category with the roll out of Mavrick 440, a 440cc motorcycle. Its price will be announced in February when bookings are offered. Delivery is scheduled from April.

Hero also introduced Xtreme 125R a 125cc motorbike priced at ₹95,000 in the Internal Braking System segment and ₹99,500 for the Anti-lock Braking Sytem segment.

The company also announced it will unveil two electric two-wheelers in FY25 for the mid and mass segment. Plans include targetting door delivery companies.

Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “From premium motorcycles that redefine elegance to mass mobility solutions, our commitment to inclusivity is unwavering. The future of mobility, for us, is a tapestry woven with threads of electrification and sustainability.”

“The global footprint of Hero MotoCorp today extends to nearly 50 countries, where Hero is not just a brand, but a shining example of a confident Bharat,” said Pawan Munjal Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

(The writer was in Jaipur at the company’ invitation)

