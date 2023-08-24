ADVERTISEMENT

Hero MotoCorp unveils refreshed Glamour motorbike

August 24, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

New Glamour motorcycle | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has introduced the new Glamour motorcycle in India at ex-showroom Delhi prices starting ₹82,348 for the drum variant. The disc variant has been priced at ₹86,348. 

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The introduction of the New Glamour will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the most competitive 125cc segment and help in improving market share. We are confident that the iconic Glamour in its new avatar will add to the growing appeal of our two-wheeler portfolio”.

