Hero MotoCorp unveils new brand ‘Vida’ for emerging mobility solutions

The country’s largest two-wheeler-maker Hero MotoCorp on March 4 announced a brand-new identity ‘Vida’ for its emerging mobility solutions, including upcoming electric vehicles.

The company also announced a $100 million Global Sustainability Fund that aims to establish global partnerships, spearheaded by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp, with the objective of nurturing more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions that have a positive impact on the planet, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

“Vida means life, and the brand’s sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways. We believe the name is perfect for what we are building for our children and the next generation…In only 17 weeks from today we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place,” Hero MotoCorp Chairman & CEO Pawan Munjal said.

Vida, Powered by Hero, will be the brand under which Hero MotoCorp’s initiatives for emerging mobility solutions will be introduced, the first of which will be an electric vehicle that will be officially unveiled on July 1, 2022, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Dr. Brijmohan Lall, Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp.

The production of the new Vida model will be done at Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, India, and dispatches to customers will begin later in 2022. The company’s shares were trading at ₹2,323.20 per share on the BSE at 11:31 a.m., down 3.75% from its previous close on the BSE.