Hero MotoCorp unveils Karizma XMR premium motorcycle at ₹1,72,900

August 29, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has unveiled premium motorcycle Karizma XMR at an introductory price of ₹1,72,900 ex-showroom Delhi.

The motorcycle, with a 210-cc liquid cooled DOHC engine and six-speed transmission, was jointly developed by engineers at the Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich.

“We are rapidly building full portfolio in this segment, in line with our strategy,” said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp. “The focus will not just be on products with first-in-class and best-in-class features, but also on providing overall premium experience through our Hero 2.0 stores and an exclusive range of premium outlets going forward. There’s more to come as we go forward in this fiscal year,” he added.

