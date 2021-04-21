Hero MotoCorp, Taiwan’s Gogoro to make EVs

NEW DELHI

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced a partnership with Taiwan’s Gogoro Inc., a provider of battery swapping platforms, ‘to accelerate the shift to sustainable electric mobility in India.’

Under the partnership, the companies would form a joint venture to bring Gogoro’s battery-swapping network to India and collaborate on electric-vehicle development to bring ‘Hero-branded, powered by Gogoro Network, vehicles’ to market.

“This partnership will further extend the work which we are doing at our R&D hubs at the Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur and our technolgy centre in Germany,” said Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

“With this new partnership, we commit to introducing a sustainable-mobility paradigm, first in India and then, in other markets around the world.”

He added that this partnership would strengthen and expedite the Indian government’s electrification drive and have a significant impact on India’s energy and mobility future.

With more than 3.75 lakh riders and 2,000 battery-swapping stations, Gogoro Network manages 2.65 lakh aily battery swaps with more than 174 million total battery swaps to date.