Hero MotoCorp starts operations in Philippines via tie-up

Published - August 01, 2024 12:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters by volume said it had commenced operations in the Philippines to further enhance its global footprint.

The Hindu Bureau

An assembly unit and parts warehouse has been set up at Terrafirma Motors Corporation in Laguna, Philippines. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a part of the Columbian Group of Companies, one of the leading automotive groups in the Philippines, will serve as the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp products & services, the company said in a statement.

The partnership between the two companies was announced in October 2022.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “The commencement of operations in the Philippines will bolster our overall global presence. Hero MotoCorp, with its extensive and innovative product portfolio, is committed to delivering superior mobility solutions and exceptional after-sales services ensuring a delightful ownership experience. 

“Partnering with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a distinguished entity within the Columbian Group, we are poised to swiftly establish and expand our presence in this vital market,” he added. 

Bienvenido Sanvictores Santos, Chairman, of Terrafirma Motors Corporation, said, “ Hero’s products are renowned for their technology and reliability, and we are confident that customers in the Philippines will love these motorcycles and scooters. Combining Hero MotoCorp’s global expertise with our local knowledge, we intend to make a significant impact in the market.”

An assembly unit and parts warehouse has been set up at Terrafirma Motors Corporation in Laguna, Philippines. Spanning over 6,000 sq. mtrs, the facility boasts an annual capacity of over 150,000 units.

This new assembly facility will produce Hero MotoCorp’s best-selling and globally acclaimed range of motorcycles, including the Xpulse 200 4V, Hunk 160R 4V, and the Xoom 110 scooter.

The company also commenced its retail operations on August 1 offering the Xpulse 200 4V, the Hunk 160R 4V, and the Xoom 110 with a warranty of 2 years or 24,000 kilometers.

The partners have established a comprehensive retail network (sales, service, spares) with over 350 customer touch-points, and will plan to rapidly expand this network by the end of the year.

Hero MotoCorp is currently present in 48 countries with tech centres in India and Germany, and manufacturing facilities in India, Colombia, and Bangladesh.

