Hero MotoCorp Q4 PAT rises 16% to ₹935 crore

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the manufacturer of two-wheelers, on Wednesday reported a 16.1% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March to ₹935 crore.

Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis grew 14% over the same period last year to ₹9,616.68 crore.

For FY24, consolidated net profit grew 33.3% to ₹3,744.83 crore, while revenue from operations increased 10.6% to ₹37,788.42 crore.

The company’s board declared a final dividend of ₹40 per share .“This dividend together with interim and special dividend, marking the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, of ₹100 per equity share, takes the aggregate total dividend for the year 2023-24 to ₹140 per equity share,” the company said in a filing.

