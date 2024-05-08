ADVERTISEMENT

Hero MotoCorp Q4 PAT rises 16% to ₹935 crore

Published - May 08, 2024 10:52 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the manufacturer of two-wheelers, on Wednesday reported a 16.1% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March to ₹935 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis grew 14% over the same period last year to ₹9,616.68 crore.

For FY24, consolidated net profit grew 33.3% to ₹3,744.83 crore, while revenue from operations increased 10.6% to ₹37,788.42 crore.

The company’s board  declared a final dividend of ₹40 per share .“This dividend together with interim and special dividend, marking the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, of ₹100 per equity share, takes the aggregate total dividend for the year 2023-24 to ₹140 per equity share,” the company said in a filing. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US