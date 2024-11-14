Hero MotoCorp Q2 PAT rises 14% to ₹1,204 crore

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters for the second quarter ended September 30, reported a 14% growth in standalone net profit at 1,204 crore over the previous year.

The company’s revenue for the quarter grew 11% Year on Year (YoY) to 10,463 crore

The company also reported revenue from Part, Accessories, and Merchandising at Rs.1,456 crore.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have continued our exceptional performance in Q2 FY’25, once again creating a new high in both topline and bottomline. Our strong focus on cash management has resulted in us delivering strong cash flow, strengthening our financial position even further.”

“While our existing line up of strong brands continue to deliver in Entry and Deluxe segment , our journey to build a powerful portfolio in premium segment is progressing with pace,” he added.

