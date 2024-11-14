ADVERTISEMENT

Hero MotoCorp Q2 PAT rises 14% to ₹1,204 crore

Published - November 14, 2024 10:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters for the second quarter ended September 30, reported a 14% growth in standalone net profit at 1,204 crore over the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s revenue for the quarter grew 11% Year on Year (YoY) to 10,463 crore

The company also reported revenue from Part, Accessories, and Merchandising at Rs.1,456 crore.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have continued our exceptional performance in Q2 FY’25, once again creating a new high in both topline and bottomline. Our strong focus on cash management has resulted in us delivering strong cash flow, strengthening our financial position even further.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“While our existing line up of strong brands continue to deliver in Entry and Deluxe segment , our journey to build a powerful portfolio in premium segment is progressing with pace,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US