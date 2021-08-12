Hero MotoCorp Q1 net surges to ₹256.46 crore

NEW DELHI

12 August 2021 21:39 IST

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker, on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹256.46 crore in the first quarter of FY22.

The company had registered a net profit of ₹57.78 crore in the year-earlier quarter. Total income also increased to ₹5,648.20 crore compared with ₹3,119.22 crore.

Hero MotoCorp said it sold 10.25 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters during the quarter despite COVID-19-related disruptions. The company had in April 2021 temporarily paused its operations at its manufacturing facilities due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, and resumed production in a staggered manner from May 17, 2021.

“Nearly half of the first quarter FY22 witnessed significant disruptions triggered by localised lockdowns imposed by various state governments and authorities across the country in the wake of escalating coronavirus cases, thereby restricting movement of logistics and dampening customer sentiments,” it said in a statement.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The first quarter of this fiscal has been adversely impacted by COVID-19. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Hero MotoCorp achieved significant growth in both earnings and profitability compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.”

Mr. Gupta added that the commodity costs continued to rise, thereby impacting the industry margins, and that the company has taken judicious and measured pricing decisions, reducing the impact on the customers by offsetting part of the increase through the accelerated Leap-2 saving programme.

“The company remains optimistic about demand over the coming months with the start of the festive season and also a healthy monsoon and encouraging farm activity. With last-mile retail opening up further, we expect numbers to be positive as we move forward,” he said.