Hero MotoCorp elevates CFO Niranjan Gupta as CEO

March 30, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Board of Hero MotoCorp has appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from May 1, 2023, elevating him from his current position as the chief financial officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A.

Pawan Munjal will continue as executive chairman and whole-time director on the Board, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters said.

Dr. Pawan Munjal said: “Niranjan is a leader with sharp business acumen and a proven track record in delivering strong business results in a highly competitive environment. He has been instrumental in defining the organization’s growth story with his rich and diverse experience across finance, strategy and operational effectiveness in both developed and developing markets.”

“His sharp focus has helped Hero MotoCorp in delivering strong cash flow over the years, while ensuring judicious capital allocation,” he added.

The company will announce a new CFO in due course of time.